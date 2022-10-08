Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The police chief in a North Texas town is accused of soliciting a minor for prostitution. The department head was arrested and subsequently terminated, according to reports.

Oak Ridge Police Chief Thomas Peoples, 55, is accused of soliciting prostitution from a minor. He was arrested Thursday in Arlington, KDFW reported.

Prior to being arrested and subsequently fired, Peoples was the police chief in Oak Ridge, Texas, a small town of approximately 500 people, which is located about 35 miles southeast of Dallas in Kaufman County, according to Fox.

Peoples was taken into custody Thursday in Arlington and charged with solicitation of prostitution from a person under 18.

The Arlington Police Department said a juvenile reported an incident involving Peoples. After a preliminary investigation, he was arrested.

Further details were not immediately available, other than Peoples was immediately terminated from his position as Oak Ridge police chief, KDFW reported.

According to jail records, Peoples was released on a $25,000 surety bond.