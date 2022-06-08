Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Florida police officer died in a traffic crash with a shooting suspect who was fleeing from law enforcement authorities.

The Tallahassee Police Department said the fatality occurred early Wednesday morning at the intersection of Capital Circle Northwest and Northwest Passage Boulevard.

The Tallahassee Police Department and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office have issued a joint news release.

Around 12:27 a.m., Wednesday, June 8, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an assault at a home in the 4200 block of Saplin Court. The suspect, 37-year-old Tyrone Cleveland, entered the home, where he resides, and shot three family members and then fled in a vehicle. An LCSO deputy encountered the vehicle, driven by the suspect, at North Monroe Street and Capital Circle NW. A Tallahassee Police officer also encountered the suspect vehicle. The suspect then turned his vehicle around and began traveling toward oncoming traffic, colliding with a TPD officer’s vehicle at the intersection of Capital Circle NW and NW Passage. The officer was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. All the shooting victims were transported to the hospital. Two of them suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The third is in stable condition. The suspect was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is facing numerous charges. Grief counselors are assisting members of TPD and LCSO and the fallen officer’s family asks for privacy at this time.

TPD has not released the identity of the officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Law enforcement authorities said the investigation is ongoing, and they will provide more details as they become available, WFSU reported.

