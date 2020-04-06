BENNINGTON, Vt. – A state police trooper in Vermont used his personal 3D printer to make dozens of face shields to help protect local medical staff working during the coronavirus health crisis.

Det. Robert Zink of the Vermont State Police enjoys 3D printing in his free time. Hence, he and an unnamed friend created 60 face shields for staff at the Bennington Health and Rehab center when he received word that they were unable to obtain their own personal protective equipment (PPE), FOX News reported.

Zink, who is assigned to Rutland Barracks, used plastic sheets donated by Staples. With his ambition to pay it forward, he donated the PPEs to the center in Bennington, a small town located less than 10 miles from the New York and Massachusetts state borders.

According to the latest data from the state’s department of health on Sunday, Vermont recorded at least 512 confirmed coronavirus cases, with at least 22 deaths.

“This is just one of many examples of how the Vermont communities come together in this time of need,” Vermont State Police said in a Facebook post on Sunday. In one photo shared by the page, medical staff posed while wearing masks beneath their new clear face shields.

Vermont, along with at least 41 other states, is under a statewide stay-at-home order.