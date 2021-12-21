Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — An out of the ordinary police pursuit came to an even more bizarre conclusion when a man stood in front of a stolen fire truck in Anaheim Tuesday morning, demanding the suspect surrender.

The crime leading to the unusual chase began around 1:40 a.m. when an Orange County Fire Authority truck was taken from UCI Medical Center in the City of Orange as its crew was dropping off a patient, officials said, according to KTLA.

The driver who commandeered the fire truck was pursued by several ground patrol units of the California Highway Patrol as well as a police helicopter for nearly two hours as he made his way around the county.

Finally, at Ball Road and Brookhurst Street in Anaheim the truck apparently slowed. That’s where a man stood in front of the rig with his hand raised to the windshield, according to the news outlet.

As a result, the suspect tried to back up and maneuver several times around the man, but was unable to get the large fire truck past him.

At one point, the man could be seen talking to the driver through the windshield, according to KTLA.

Finally, after a chase lasting about 1 hour and 20 minutes, the driver exited the truck and surrendered at approximately 3:00 a.m. The suspect who was not identified was taken into custody without further incident.

The identity of the man who blocked the path of the stolen fire truck was not disclosed.

It was unclear what motivated the bizarre theft and subsequent pursuit.