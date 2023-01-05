Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Newark, New Jersey – Two New Jersey police officers were stabbed Thursday while responding to a domestic violence call.

The Newark police officers were responding to a domestic violence call at 4:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard at the time of the attack, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage said.

Fox News reported that a male stabbed two officers, who were taken to University Hospital for treatment. They were listed in stable condition..

The suspect was taken into police custody at the scene.