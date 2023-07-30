The suspected shooter is currently in custody.

No other details or the identity of the officer or suspect has yet been released.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the officer, the officer’s family and the entire police community,” Erie Mayor Joe Schember said.

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop E Major Case Team, in coordination with the Erie County District Attorney, is investigating at the request of the Erie police.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area and to contact state police with information or video evidence.