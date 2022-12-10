Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MINNEAPOLIS – A suspect in the shooting death of a member of Hells Angels, a notorious motorcycle club, has been charged with felony gun possession.

Patrick William Mincey, 42, was booked in Hennepin County Jail after allegedly killing Kenneth Todd (“Tito”) Rodriguez, 37, during a confrontation at the Spring Street Tavern in northeast Minneapolis Saturday night. He has since been released on $350,000 bond, Crime Watch Minneapolis reports.

Now charged with possession of a gun while being a convicted felon, Mincey faces up to 15 years in prison and/or a $30,000 fine if convicted. He has not been charged with murder at this time. His first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 3.

Surveillance video published by the Star Tribune captured Mincey appearing to shoot Rodriguez after Rodriguez pulled out a knife on him. The criminal complaint states that Rodriguez placed his hand on Mincey’s chest and even chest-bumped him during their altercation.

What sparked the altercation is currently unknown, though the complaint says Rodriguez was eavesdropping on a conversation Mincey was involved in before approaching him with the knife.

After allegedly shooting Rodriguez, Mincey was attacked and subdued by other patrons, a witness told the Star Tribune. Mugshots of Mincey with two black eyes corroborate this account.

CPR attempts on Rodriguez by an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter and a member of the fire department academy were unsuccessful, according to the Star Tribune. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene after medics arrived.

Mincey was charged with unlawful firearm possession after a search of his criminal record showed prior convictions of kidnapping in 1998 and second-degree assault and unlawful firearm possession in 2002.

Rodriguez’s death was Minneapolis’ 75th homicide of the year.

About the author: Evan Stambaugh is a freelance writer who had previously been a sports blogger. He has a BA in theology and an MA in philosophy.

This article originally appeared at Alpha News.