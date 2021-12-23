Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK — A woman who works as an NYPD school safety agent was shot and killed as she celebrated her 27th birthday outside a Queens nightclub early Thursday.

The woman’s current boyfriend reportedly got into an altercation with her ex-boyfriend. During the scuffle, a gun battle erupted and she was struck in the fray, according to police sources, the New York Post reported.

The victim’s identity has not been disclosed pending notification of relatives.

The agent’s birthday was on Wednesday. She was celebrating at Solleto’s on Steinway Street along with her boyfriend and a cousin.

At some point, the victim’s ex-boyfriend arrived. He was denied entry by a bouncer since he was carrying a firearm, sources told the Post.

When the trio walked out of the club just after 4 a.m., the agent’s ex initiated contact and a scuffle ensued between the men, according to the sources.

Both of them pulled out weapons and fired at each other, the sources said.

The agent was struck in the torso and leg during the hail of gunfire, police said. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital-Queens, but did not survive.

Furthermore, her 27-year-old cousin was also struck by a stray bullet in the left knee, and her boyfriend, who turned 27 Thursday, received gunshot wounds in the buttocks and left shoulder, according to authorities.

They both were taken to Elmhurst Hospital and listed in stable condition, the Post reported.

Following the gun battle, the ex-boyfriend fled the scene. He was later stopped in New Jersey for speeding. However, New Jersey police were unaware of the shooting, and towed his BMW for unknown reasons, but allowed him to leave, according to the sources.

As a result, police were still on the hunt for him later Thursday.

According to NYC.gov, “School Safety Agents provide security and ensure the safety of students, faculty and visitors in the New York City Public School buildings and surrounding premises by patrolling and operating scanning equipment, verifying identity and escorting visitors and by challenging unauthorized personnel.”