Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – Police in New York City arrested on Wednesday a 40-year-old suspect believed to be responsible for a series of stabbings of homeless people, authorities said.

The perpetrator was taken into custody about 7 a.m. in Harlem after police personnel noticed him wearing sneakers that matched the ones in images released of the serial slashing suspect, law enforcement sources told the New York Post.

Charges were pending Wednesday morning for the individual who has a prior arrest for an assault at a homeless shelter.

On Tuesday, the NYPD was looking for an alleged serial stabber who carried out a string of attacks. Specifically, the suspect was targeting victims sleeping on city benches, including an assault last week that killed a 34-year-old man.

The suspect victimized three homeless people by plunging a knife into them while they were in parks in Manhattan from July 5 through July 11.

On July 5, the suspect approached a 34-year-old man who was sleeping on a bench in Hudson River Park, when he stabbed him in the abdomen, police said, according to the Post.

Officers found the critically injured victim about 4:40 a.m. He was transported to Bellevue Hospital, but did not survive.

A 59-year old homeless man was stabbed three days later. He also suffered a deep wound to the abdomen. He is hospitalized in stable condition.

The suspect approached three homeless people and stabbed them between July 5 and July 11. ( DCPI)

Two days later a 28-year-old man was knifed while sleeping inside Stanley Isaacs Playground near FDR Drive. He was transported to Metropolitan Hospital as is reportedly in stable condition, the Post reported.

The latest victim told police he recognized his attacker but doesn’t know the man’s actual name. According to the victim, the man goes “Delly,” sources said.

NYPD did not disclose the identity of the suspect taken into custody.