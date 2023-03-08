Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Los Angeles, California – Multiple sources have advised Law Officer that multiple Los Angeles Police Officers have been shot.

Details of the incident have not yet been released but the scene is being described as chaotic with the suspect barricaded.

The incident occurred in the Lincoln Heights area.

Sources indicate that the scene is at an apartment complex.

Multiple officers are reportedly injured and have been transported to a local hospital.

Their conditions are not yet known.

Lincoln Heights is one of the oldest neighborhoods in Los Angeles and is also referred to as “East Los Angeles.” It is a densely populated, as mostly a Latino and Asian neighborhood.