LOS ANGELES – An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department died Sunday, three days after he suffered a disastrous injury during a training accident, according to authorities.

Officer Houston Tipping was currently assigned as a bike instructor. He was grappling with another officer Thursday during a training exercise at the Elysian Park Academy when he fell and “suffered a catastrophic spinal cord injury,” LAPD said in a press release.

Despite the best efforts of first responders and the medical professionals at Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center, Tipping died on Sunday, the agency said, according to KTLA.

“True to his character of unending service, Officer Tipping is an organ donor. Over the next few days, his selflessness will save other lives,” the release noted.

The officer is survived by his parents, Richard and Shirley, and his girlfriend, Britney.

LAPD plans to investigate the tragedy to “identify if any additional measures can be taken to ensure such a tragedy is avoided in the future,” they said.

A bright and uplifting young man with a full life in front of him. Grief, sorrow and sadness.

“A bright and uplifting young man with a full life in front of him. Grief, sorrow and sadness. May God Welcome him home & comfort his family, friends & partners.” Chief Michel Moore wrote on Twitter. “Our work continues in a profession that at times calls for a cost that is so very high. Blessed are the Peacemakers.”

