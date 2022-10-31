Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Los Angeles – The City of Angels should change its name to the City of Disaster. What was at one time a beautiful escape from reality has become hell according to one LAPD Detective.

Fox News reported on the stark warning from Los Angeles.

LAPD Detective Jamie McBride said, “I’ve been telling people for over a year, do not come to Los Angeles. We cannot keep you safe.”

“Every day is living in a movie set, between the movie ‘Purge’ with all the violence, crimes and murders, and ‘The Walking Dead,’ because you got all these people there on drugs in the homeless tents,” McBride continued.

Cited for the disaster are the record number of officers resigning and retiring, coupled with the lack of applicants to fill that void, has emboldened criminals across the United States including Los Angeles.