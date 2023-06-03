Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

How many times have we heard someone say, “Just how much worse can it get?” It might be kind of hard to believe that the criminal climate of this country could get any worse. But I think if we were all honest with ourselves we know that it can and it will.

Now before I go any further I need to make a couple of things very clear. First of all, I have never considered myself a dooms-dayist. Like the guy who carries the sign that reads “The End is Near.” I have always tried to maintain an outlook of hope. Secondly, I have never considered myself to be a prophet, like one who can see into the future and tell you what is going to happen 10 years from now.

However, I do take the Word of God as being the truth and absolutely authoritative and I believe the Bible is very clear and simply explained about what lies ahead for mankind. One of the many places in Scripture that speaks to this is Matthew 24:12, 13 where Jesus is quoted as saying, “Because of the increase of wickedness, the love of most will grow cold, but the one who stands firm to the end will be saved.” (NIV) Jesus said these words after being asked by His disciples “What will be the sign of your coming and of the end of the age?” And among many other things they could expect, the increase of wickedness would be one of them.

I’m sure I don’t have to tell you what wickedness is, which is also translated as lawlessness, but please indulge me anyway. Simply put, lawlessness is the absence of law or non-observance of the law. It is an alienation from the law and a revolt against God and is related to having no law at all or paying no attention to whatever law there is. Some of you are thinking that pretty much describes where we are right now. And you would be right but it’s going to get much worse. We’re already seeing this in the decriminalization of many crimes, including violent crimes, and the courts being soft on crime. So we are already there but it’s going to get worse.

Consider what Jesus said about this wickedness.

It is going to increase. It is going to multiply and heap up. It is going to be progressively greater in size, amount, number, and intensity. Think about this (and this is my take on it). All the criminal activity, the wickedness that you and I deal with as peace officers every day is going to metastasize in ways we cannot even imagine.

Are you thinking about it? All of the active shooter incidents, sexual assaults, child molestations, and the like are going to increase.

Based on how various sources define the word increase I believe this is all going to be manifested in at least a couple of ways.

It’s going to be a gradual increase, kind of like the example of the frog in the kettle. You put a frog in boiling water and he will make every effort to jump out. Put a frog in a kettle of cold water and bring it to a slow and full-blown boil and he will boil to death. I believe this increase is going to be profound, intense, extreme, and overwhelming. I believe it will be wickedness like nothing we have ever seen. Like nothing we have ever seen. Like nothing we have ever seen.

Then, to add insult to injury, if things keep going in the direction we are going we are going to see the number of crime fighters gradually decrease. I have heard so many of my colleagues say that no one wants to be the police anymore.

And this is one of the most concerning issues as a result of it all. Maybe this comes from the lack of support we seem to have from many of our politicians. Or maybe this comes from a sense of just not wanting to, or not being up to the task. I know of many officers who are not leaving their agency for another one. They are getting out of law enforcement completely.

And there is the fact that being a cop is getting more and more dangerous in more ways than one. All I know is that now more than ever we need more men and women to step up to the plate, refuse to give up, and fight the good fight. We are already outnumbered as it is. For reasons most of us know it’s to the point that agencies are having to fight the war with fewer and fewer warriors. So we really need a lot more than just a few good men and women.

Now all of that said let me tell you that there we are not without hope. We have a God of unfathomable hope and power, and who is in complete control of the affairs of this world. And this is what keeps me from being the dooms-dayist that I might already be sounding like. It doesn’t matter what is going on in this world or who is in a particular political position in this world because God is still on the throne and He is still calling the shots. So it doesn’t matter how bad things are or how bad things will get, God still has His hand on the pulse of this world.

So why God doesn’t just put a stop to all the crime and the havoc being wreaked by the lawless? I wish I knew the answer to that question. However, I do believe that what we are seeing in this world is part of God’s Sovereign plan and He will use all we are seeing to bring about His perfect will on earth. Why it has to be this way is a question that no one has an answer to. And I guess that is where faith comes in.

I also believe that it is God’s responsibility to use all lawlessness in this world. It is our responsibility to remain faithful and true to His Word and what He has called us to – to protect and to serve. And never forget what Jesus said, “In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33)

Be safe and Be Blessed!

