Dash cam video of a shooting involving a Webster Groves (MO) police officer on I-44 in May was released Monday.

According to KMOV, the incident on May 5 and shows Webster Groves officer Brenden McGahan pull up behind a white sedan, which was stopped in the left lanes of westbound I-44 near Elm.

Seconds after McGahan stops, the driver of the sedan, identified as Qavon Webb, opens the driver’s side door before McGahan exits his patrol car and starts to walk towards the car.

As Officer McGahan tells Webb to roll down his window, Webb fires 13 rounds in 17 seconds. Officer McGahan was struck six times, once directly in the chest. McGahan returned fire and killed the suspect.

McGahan survived the incident.

Webb had a 3 year old municipal warrant for disturbing the peace at the time of the stop.