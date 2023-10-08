Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A former middle school teacher is accused of sexually assaulting her eighth grade student. Prosecutors say 34-year-old Tyesha Bolden bought the victim a gun as a birthday present. The alleged inappropriate relationship began when the victim was a 13-year-old student in her classroom.

Fox 6 reported that the court filings indicate Bolden and the victim first met last October at Pilgrim Lutheran School in Wauwatosa when she became his eighth grade teacher. Investigators said, between late May and late July of this year, the two exchanged more than 2,200 messages.

In the messages, a criminal complaint states Bolden acknowledged the victim was a minor and that she feels guilty. In one message, Bolden wrote: “I want to see you as often as possible and the rest will just happen.”

The picture of Bolden below was included in the criminal complaint filed against her. Prosecutors say she sent it to the victim in May, and the victim told police she sent others – including nude pictures – in early 2023.

In June, right before school was out, the victim said Bolden picked him up, and they had sex in a Brown Deer park. When he turned 14, the victim said Bolden bought him a gun; prosecutors were able to trace and confirm as much.

The boy told investigators the relationship with the teacher ended in late July when Bolden refused to buy him another gun.

Bolden is charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child and providing a dangerous weapon to a person under 18.

She faces more than 40 years in prison if convicted of both felonies.

