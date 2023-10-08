Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Sutter County, California – Police were called to Nuestro Elementary School by a staff member earlier this week after a staff member reported that a second-grade teacher was teaching her class while drunk

Outkick reported that the teacher was also accused of driving herself – under the influence – to work.

The responding officers witnessed 57-year-old Wendy Munson teaching the youth of Sutter County while showing visible signs of being impaired. They conducted sobriety tests on the teacher and she was arrested at around 8:20 am as a result.

According to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department, Munson was charged with driving with a blood alcohol content over .08, drunk driving with alcohol, and child abuse with the possibility of great bodily injury.

Police say that Munson had a blood alcohol level that was almost twice the legal limit two hours after they paid a visit to her in her class.

The school district’s superintendent sent a letter to parents following the arrest of the drunk teacher. While not giving an update on the teacher’s employment status, the letter informed the parents that a substitute would be teacher the class.

“While we are limited in what we can share, as this is both a personnel matter and a matter being investigated by law enforcement, we can let you know that your 2nd graders will have a long-term substitute,” the letter read.

“Our students’ safety and well-being remain our highest priority… We appreciate our staff for promptly reporting concerns to administration and appreciate the Sheriff’s Department for responding quickly with minimal disruption.”