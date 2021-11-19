Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The FBI is investigating new information that Jimmy Hoffa’s body is buried at a Jersey City site, which is currently the Pulaski Skyway. The location was a landfill when the Teamsters leader disappeared in 1975, the New York Post reported.

The search was initiated after a tip that was apparently deemed credible. It reportedly came from a worker who claimed he buried Hoffa in a steel drum just outside the former PJP Landfill, now Skyway Park, the New York Times said.

Federal agents conducted a “site survey” under the Skyway last month after obtaining a search warrant, an FBI spokesman confirmed with the Post. However, they wouldn’t disclose if the search had anything to do with Hoffa, the mob-connected Teamsters leader whose July 30, 1975, disappearance has become the stuff of legend.

“On October 25th & 26th, FBI personnel from the Newark and Detroit field offices completed the survey and that data is currently being analyzed,” Special Agent Mara Schneider said in a statement. “Because the affidavit in support of the search warrant was sealed by the court, we are unable to provide any additional information.”