By Liz Collin

Nearly three days after a prison attack, Derek Chauvin’s mother has been told her son is in stable condition after being stabbed inside a federal facility in Tucson.

Carolyn Pawlenty said she finally got in touch with someone Monday morning from the Bureau of Prisons who told her Chauvin is “stable and has protection” in the unnamed medical facility where he is receiving care.

She also said “as soon as he’s able to,” they can have him call her.

However, she wasn’t told any details of the attack or the extent of her son’s injuries.

Pawlenty was told she wasn’t contacted sooner by the BOP because they “didn’t want to give her false information and had to get the situation under control.”

Visiting remains suspended at FCI Tucson, a medium security federal correctional institution.

Chauvin’s mother expressed frustration and outrage that the media and the attorney general of Minnesota knew what happened long before she was ever informed.

Pawlenty estimates she tried every agency involved dozens of times in the last three days seeking information.

“Every five minutes I was on the phone,” Pawlenty said.

“I haven’t slept in three days,” she added. “It’s ridiculous.”

Alpha News still has not received a response to follow-up questions on what happened.

The attack took place barely a week after “The Fall of Minneapolis” was released. The documentary has been seen nearly three million times on different media platforms in 10 days.

“They didn’t want the truth out there,” Pawlenty said. “Everyone had blinders on and earplugs in, it seemed.”

One of Chauvin’s attorneys, Gregory Erickson, called the lack of communication from the prison “completely outrageous.”

“It appears to be indicative of a poorly run facility and indicates how Derek’s assault was allowed to happen,” he said in a statement over the weekend. “I hope you all find it strange and troubling, as we do, that the media has been provided more information than Derek’s attorneys or immediate family. I would like you all to imagine how you would feel if this was your son, brother, or father who was stabbed and forced to suffer alone, his location concealed from you. This is completely unacceptable. If this is standard procedure, the procedure must be changed.”

This article originally appeared at Alpha News and was reprinted with permission.