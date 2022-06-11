Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PHILADELPHIA – Former Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers pleaded guilty on Monday to charges of election fraud. In so doing, he acknowledged that he interfered on behalf of Pennsylvanian Democratic candidates in the state’s elections between 2014 and 2018, the Post Millennial reported.

The political operative pleaded guilty to “conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights, bribery, obstruction of justice, falsification of voting records, and conspiring to illegally vote in a federal election,” the Department of Justice said in a statement.

“Myers admitted in court to colluding with the Judge of Elections for the 39th Ward, 36th Division in South Philadelphia, Domenick J. Demuro, in a fraudulent scheme over several years,” the Department of Justice said, “bribing Demuro to illegally add votes for certain candidates of their mutual political party in primary elections.”

According to the Justice Department, Myers would pay Demuro between $300 and $5,000 per election in return for adding fraudulent votes and later falsely certifying the bogus results provided by the voting machines as accurate.

Furthermore, Myers admitted to “conspiring to commit election fraud” with former Judge of Elections for the 39th Ward, 2nd Division in South Philadelphia, Marie Beren.

According to the now-convicted defendant, at the beginning of Election Day, he would drive Beren to the polling station and advise her as to which candidates he supported. As the day progressed, he would call her during the proceedings to ensure that fraudulent votes went to the right people. Finally, Beren would then falsely certify the elections, according to DOJ.

The scheme included Myers adding fraudulent votes for his clients, as well as other candidates running for office that he preferred.

“Voting is the cornerstone of our democracy,” said US Attorney Jennifer Williams following Myers’ guilty plea. “If even one vote has been illegally cast or if the integrity of just one election official is compromised, it diminishes faith in process. Votes are not things to be purchased and democracy is not for sale. If you are a political consultant, election official, or work with the polling places in any way, I urge you to do your job honestly and faithfully. That is what the public deserves and what the federal government will enforce.”

According to the Post Millennial, both Demuro and Beren separately pleaded guilty for their criminal conduct in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police.

“One thing you can say about Ozzie Myers: his values have long been out of whack,” said Jacqueline Maguire, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division. “Decades ago, he valued a fake sheikh’s bribes more than the ethical obligations of his elected federal office. This time around, he valued his clients’ money and his own whims more than the integrity of multiple elections and the will of Philadelphia voters. Free and fair elections are critical to the health of our democracy, which is why protecting the legitimacy of the electoral process at every level is such a priority for the FBI.”

“The guilty plea entered today is a satisfying culmination of tireless work by our Pennsylvania State Troopers, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Department of Justice,” said Captain James Cuttitta, Director, Special Investigations Division, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Pennsylvania State Police. “It is imperative the citizens of this Commonwealth have faith in a fair voting process. We will remain committed to prioritizing these investigations and working with our federal partners to fully investigate and prosecute anyone who attempts to impede or alter the election process.”