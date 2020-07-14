Calvin Nicholas “Nick” Salyers, 33, of Alexander, is charged with manslaughter in the June 3 slaying of 36-year-old Scott Hutton.

The arrest affidavit accuses Salyers of acting recklessly when he shot Hutton.

According to KIRO7, Hutton had driven to Salyers’ address to pick up a patrol vehicle that was parked in a metal building next to Salyers’ home. At 7:09 p.m., he called Salyers’ cellphone, but Salyers didn’t answer.

Hutton then tried texting his colleague.

“Are you awake?” Hutton texted Salyers, according to the affidavit.

Hutton pulled into Salyers’ driveway, climbed up to the porch and knocked on the door. Salyers and his girlfriend, Ashlee Cummings, were inside, lying together on the couch and watching a movie.

“When they heard the knock, Salyers told Cummings that he would see who it was and grabbed his Glock .40-caliber handgun and went to the door,” the affidavit states.