PHOENIX – An Arizona man was indicted for the brutal slaying of a female hiker who was discovered dead from multiple stab wounds on a community trail in April.
The Phoenix Police Department said earlier this month that 29-year-old Lauren Heike was found dead on April 29. The woman had been viciously attacked and sustained 15 stab wounds as well as injuries on her hands and forearms.
Law enforcement authorities previously said DNA evidence connects 22-year-old Zion William Teasley, of Phoenix, to the homicide. According prosecutors, video and cell phone evidence collected also links the man to Heike’s murder, FOX News Digital reported.
Zion Teasley (Maricopa County Sheriffs Office)
The investigation revealed that Heike was chased over a barbed wire fence along the community trail, based on the condition of her clothing, according to police. Moreover, her personal possessions were found scattered along the trail.
Area security cameras recorded Teasley and Heike walking separately on the same path at about the same time the murder took place.
Detectives eventually obtained cell phone data that recorded Teasley’s location, which reportedly coincided with surveillance footage that was collected as evidence.
Lauren Heike (Phoenix Police Department)
Teasley was on probation for a prior unspecified conviction and has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2020. Past offenses have included assault with a deadly weapon (ADW), kidnapping, robbery, armed robbery, and burglary. His bond has been set at $1 million, according to FOX.
The recent indictment charges Teasley with a single count of first-degree murder.
