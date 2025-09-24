Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Dallas, Texas – Joshua Jahn has been identified as the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting at an I.C.E. facility in Dallas, Texas. Before killing himself, Jahn killed one person and wounded two others when he ambushed officers at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

Officers were not injured in the shooting.

The FBI released Anti-ICE messages found on the ammunition.

FBI Director Kash Patel wrote the following: “These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off…It has to end, and the FBI and our partners will lead these investigative efforts to ensure that those who target our law enforcement are pursued and brought to the fullest extent of justice.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Wednesday’s attack targeted law enforcement.

“The attack on ICE in Dallas is yet another despicable assault on law and order,” he said. “The epidemic of leftist political violence must end. Democrats have fostered an environment of evil, emboldening radicals to kill, steal, and destroy. But we will never surrender.”

Vice President JD Vance called for an end to “obsessive attacks” on law enforcement, particularly ICE.

“These horrendous killings must serve as a wake-up call to the far left that their rhetoric about ICE has consequences,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on X, while chiding elected officials who demonize immigration authorities.

“Comparing ICE day in and day out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences,” she added. “The men and women of ICE are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters. They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer. Like everyone else, they just want to go home to their families at night.”