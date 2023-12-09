Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

If you wondered why violent crime in Albuquerque is out of control and the city remains in the top 20 in murders, you may think it’s because of their consent decree. Of course that’s true but consent decrees also have a way of taking all control out of police leadership and in the case of Albuquerque, comedy is also removed.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina is in hot water not because of violent crime…but a tweet.

After Albuquerque attorney Tom Grover tweeted that the homicide numbers in the city were “about” 76, Chief Medina tweeted back saying, “Let’s be honest, Harold. 76 murders year to date.”

Medina followed that up with this tweet, “Hahaha. Obviously, math wasn’t part of law school. Have a good night, Tom. You all crack me up. See you next week for the depo.”

Grover called the chief’s tweet “disgraceful.”

A complaint was filed against the chief for violating a policy that states department personnel should treat the public with respect, courtesy, and professionalism.

KOAT reports that the chief administrative officer will now review that recommendation and make a disciplinary decision.

