Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Virginia State Police are investigating after a man with a knife allegedly tried to attack an officer and was shot several times in Clifton Forge.

According to Sgt. Garletts with VSP, the incident happened around 9:37 p.m.

10 News reports that a 24-year-old man with a knife attempted an “ambush-style, unprovoked attack” toward an officer when the officer shot the man several times.

The man was flown out to Roanoke Memorial with life-threatening injuries, authorities said. There was no update on his condition and his name has not been released.

The officer involved in the incident was not injured and is now on paid administrative leave, according to Garletts. Their name was not shared.

Police said the officer was wearing a body cam at the time of the incident, but the footage will not be shared at this time due to the ongoing investigation.