Tampa, Florida – At least two people are dead and 18 others were injured after a shooting broke out as hundreds of party goers left Halloween celebrations in Tampa, Florida early Sunday morning.

Two groups began fighting at about 3 a.m. as bars and clubs in the Ybor City neighborhood began closing for the night, sending hundreds of Halloween partygoers into the street, police said.

The shooting killed two people and sent 18 others to the hospital.

🔥🚨BREAKING: At least 18 people are injured and 2 dead after a mass shooting during a Halloween celebration in Ybor City, Tampa, Florida this morning. pic.twitter.com/ZF4mzI0dnU — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) October 29, 2023

Videos of the horrifying incident show people in costumes drinking and talking in the street when shots rang out, sending the crowd into a panic.

Roughly a dozen shots rang out followed a few seconds later by a volley of about eight shots.

At least one person involved in the shooting surrendered into police custody, and police announced that one other suspect is still outstanding.

It’s unclear whether the people involved in the fight had been inside any of the bars or clubs in the neighborhood before the shooting.

