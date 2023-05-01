Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Pomona, California – A wrestler for an independent wrestling group accidentally set himself on fire during a recent match, sending him to the hospital with serious burns to his face and body.

Breitbart News reports that the accident occurred on April 22 at XPW Wrestling’s deathmatch event in Pomona, California, when Brigham Paul Doane (aka “Masada,” the current XPW heavyweight champion) was attempting to spit a fireball at his opponents. The event is a no-holds-barred match which allows weapons and other extreme stunts, TMZ added.

Video of the event shows Masada grabbing a torch after putting a substance in his mouth. He then tried to blow the liquid at his opponent using the torch.

But as the video below shows, it all went horribly wrong.

MASADA did finish the match, but he ended up at the hospital afterward for serious burns.

In a recent message to fans, he added, “My face is healing up fast, just the rest is going to take a while.”

The wrestler further explained, “I’ve done that spot a lot when I wrestled in Japan, but it was rushed and I think being outside had something to do with it.”