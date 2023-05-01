Woman bites face of corrections officer

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LINCOLN, Nebraska – The Lincoln Police Department says a woman assaulted a corrections officer, by biting his face, after being transported to jail.

Saturday morning around 2:20 a.m. officers said they located a vehicle stopped in traffic near 14th and O Streets with its hazard lights flashing.

According to LPD, when officers tried making contact with the driver, the car sped off and nearly hit a second officer in the street.

Police said that vehicle was stopped near 13th and N Streets according to 1011 Now.

A 22-year-old woman, identified as Fiona Walker, was the driver. She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Once at jail, Walker allegedly refused to get out of the police car and corrections officers helped remove her, but while getting her out, police claim that Walker bit a corrections officer on the face near the jaw line.

Walker allegedly held the bite for approximately four seconds, which left a bite impression of the officer’s face.

Walker was cited for DUI with prior conviction, refusal of chemical test, willful reckless driving, resist arrest and assault on an officer.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...