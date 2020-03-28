A man was arrested after a police officer was shot Thursday night, according to Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett.

Bennett said officers responded to a call of a man walking around with a rifle around 7:30 p.m. in the alley connecting First and Second streets, behind the Jennings Randolph Federal Building, WDTV reported.

Police found Jerry Lee Isner II and ordered him to stop and put the rifle on the ground, Bennett said. When Isner failed to comply, officers deployed a Taser in an attempt to control him.

Isner then open fired, hitting Senior Patrolman Daniel Sayre twice. The chief said officers were unable to return fire due to the proximity of bystanders. However, they managed to take him into custody, although details were not provided.

Officers provided medical attention to Sayre on scene until Randolph County EMS arrived.

Bennett says Sayre is in good condition at a local hospital, although the extent of his injuries were not disclosed. He has served the Elkins Police Department since 2015.

“I would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance with this incident: West Virginia State Police, Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. ATF, Randolph County EMS, Elkins Fire Department, and HealthNet AeroMedical Services,” Bennett said. “I would also like to thank the citizens of Elkins for the outpouring of support for Senior Patrolman Sayre and the Elkins Police Department.”

Isner was booked at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on the charge of attempted first degree murder and malicious assault on a police officer, according to WDTV. His bail is set at $250,000.