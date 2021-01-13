Spread the word...















Conway, SC — Horry County Police Officer Melton Gore died Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle. The 23 year veteran was working in the environmental services unit at the time of his death.

According to preliminary reports, Gore was removing debris from the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

The Post and Courier reports that prior to his law enforcement career, Gore worked in the medical, golf course, cooking and construction field.

Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill said that Gore was well known for his skills in the kitchen.

“Officer Gore paid us a visit today in the executive suite, just to drop in to say hello. And if you knew Fox, and that’s what we call him, one heckuva cook. If you never forgot if you took in one of his meals or one of his events, you knew that he put a lot of love into what he did for Horry County, for the Horry County Police Department, and his cooking,” Hill said.

“I will never forget the conversation we had today. He told me, ‘Can’t wait until I can cook for you again.’ Unfortunately, that won’t happen.”

Hill did not comment on whether the driver would face any charges for striking Gore.

“I will tell you that I’m pretty sure that person didn’t start the day thinking they were going to kill a police officer. Our hearts and prayers go out to that driver,” Hill said.

