ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. – Six people were wounded by gunfire at a South Carolina beach on Friday. The trouble brewed as a group of teenagers gathered to party during “senior skip day,” officials said.

The 5:20 p.m. shooting occurred in the midst of a large crowd behind the Sea Cabins vacation rental community in the city of Isle of Palms. The condominiums are near a popular location featuring bars and restaurants. The group gathered in the area of the pier for “senior skip day,” authorities said.

Video of the incident shows the massive crowd huddled beneath the pier when at least 10 shots were fired, the New York Post reported.

“There were a couple of altercations and during one of those altercations, there were several shots that were fired,” Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett told members of the media.

At least five of the victims are believed to be in their teens and the sixth is an adult, the chief noted. Each victim was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC). All of their wounds were described as non-life threatening, officials confirmed, Fox News Digital reported.

Law enforcement authorities detained and questioned several people on weapons charges as multiple firearms were recovered, Cornett said.

Police have not yet revealed whether they have the shooter in custody, and they also stopped short of identifying a high school student as the primary suspect.

The chief could not say if the recovered weapons were specifically used in Friday’s shooting. The beach has been cleared as authorities continue their investigation.

Several law enforcement agencies also responded to assist Isle of Palms police manage the scene and conduct an investigation.

