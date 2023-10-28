Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Six weeks ago, we told you a story straight of the Babylon Bee. A popular presidential candidate with the last name of “Kennedy” had been denied secret service protection despite threats on his life, an intruder found in his home, along with an incident where a man carrying loaded pistols, impersonating a United States Marshall was arrested at the candidates rally.

That is not some fictional tale in a spy novel. President Joe Biden had denied Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Secret Service protection. A decision that was unprecedented in our history.

At the time, Kennedy said that he was “still entertaining a hope that President Biden will allow me Secret Service protection,” Kennedy added in the post. “I am the first presidential candidate in history to whom the White House has denied a request for protection.”

Cheryl Hines Says Home Intruder Shows RFK Jr. Needs Secret Service Protection https://t.co/XunRzBptzd — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 27, 2023

When we wrote the article weeks ago, we fully believed that protection would come any day.

We underestimated how evil Kennedy’s detractors were.

This week, a a man was arrested twice in a day breaking into Kennedy’s home.

Kennedy has once again implored President Biden to give him protection. His wife has publicly asked.

They are concerned and they should be.

Apparently, the Biden Administration, the media and a host of democrats aren’t concerned.

And that should concern every American.

Six weeks ago, we gave Biden the benefit ion the doubt.

Today, we have no choice but to call this decision what it is.

President Biden wants harm done to Robert Kennedy Jr. There is no other explanation. Anyone with a few brain cells would understand this.

We already knew that the mainstream media were evil and their ignorance of this is fully expected.

President Biden is no longer “playing politics.” He is personally attempting to rid a candidate that opposes him by placing him in danger.

That is also evil.

