Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. – A progressive high school administrator in Oregon was among eight men arrested in regard to his alleged participation in a sex trafficking sting conducted by a local police agency.

The Lake Oswego Police Department announced the arrests after they “conducted a human sex trafficking mission with the assistance of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon City Police, Milwaukie Police, and Sandy Police,” on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Terrance A. Schloth, 52, was identified as a suspect in the sting operation. He is an assistant principal at Centennial High School in Gresham, Oregon, according to the Lake Oswego Police Department. The other defendants were identified as Stephen R. Berry, Maximilien Aquitaine, Austin L. Olson, Vincent S. Namauleg, German D. Pascual, Jake R. Walt, and Erik J. Bjorman, the Post Millennial reported.

“During the operation, decoys (law enforcement officers) were contacted by men who offered to pay money in exchange for the decoys to perform requested sexual acts,” the department said. They went on to describe how the eight suspects agreed to meet with the purported sex workers, and were subsequently “arrested and charged with the relevant crimes.”

All of the men were cited and released for Commercial Sexual Solicitation, with the exception of Schloth, officials said. He was slapped with additional charges due to his unwillingness to identify himself.

“Terrance A. Schloth (1/11/71) of Gresham, OR initially gave a false name and refused to identify himself,” police noted. “As a result, he was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail in order to get a positive identification. He was charged for Commercial Sexual Solicitation (ORS 167.008) and the additional charge of Giving False Information to a Peace Officer in Connection with a Citation (ORS 162.385).”

According to Schloth’s LinkedIn page, he had been working in education for more than 27 years. He worked his way up the ladder at Reynolds High School with roles as a physical education teacher, educational leader, and dean of students before working as the assistant principal. In 2014 he moved to the Centennial School District and currently works as one of three assistant principals at Centennial High School.

Schloth was a progressive, the Post Millennial reported. His LinkedIn boasts of anti-bullying and restorative justice initiatives.

According to Schloth’s school profile, his wife works at an elementary school and two of his children attend Centennial High, where he works.

The school district placed Schloth on administrative leave following his arrest, Conan Daily reported.