By Anthony Gockowski

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – Police say hallucinogenic drugs may have been a “contributing factor” in a double murder-suicide over the weekend in Roseville.

Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Eldridge Avenue on a welfare check Saturday morning at about 2:30 a.m. They found 33-year-old Nou Xiong inside an apartment with a life-threatening laceration to his throat, police said in a press release Monday. Xiong was transported to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

His girlfriend, who wasn’t present at the apartment, called 911 after receiving a text from Xiong, who said he was injured and needed help. She told dispatch that Xiong was hanging out with three of his friends at the apartment.

According to a press release, Xiong told police that 32-year-old Meng Vang began attacking him with a knife in an unprovoked stabbing. Xiong escaped to a bedroom where he texted for help.

When police arrived, they also found three deceased males, including Meng Vang as well as John Thao and Fong Vang, both 32.

The Ramsey County medical examiner ruled Thao’s death a homicide by sharp force. Fong Vang’s death was ruled a homicide by sharp force and a gunshot. Meng Vang’s death was ruled a suicide caused by a gunshot.

Police said they had not identified a motive as of Monday and the case remains under investigation, but “initial indications suggest hallucinogenic drugs may have been a contributing factor.”

Police didn’t have any prior contact with Meng Vang, who lived in the apartment, and didn’t receive any reports of a disturbance the night of the incident.

“Our thoughts are with those impacted by Saturday morning’s tragic events. We will continue to investigate and hope to provide as many answers as possible for the families,” said Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider.

In a GoFundMe, Fong Vang’s relatives remembered him as “a kind, humble, and loving young man and it is devastating that his life was cut too short.”

“Having left us so unexpectedly, the family does not have any life insurance to help cover all of the funeral costs and will have to come out of pocket,” the fundraiser says.

Thao was a successful athlete who competed for the U.S. national sepak takraw team in 2010 and 2022.

“John was not just a son, brother, uncle, and friend to many; he was a shining example of kindness, selflessness, and unwavering support for our family and friends,” Thao’s older brother wrote in a GoFundMe. “His passing has left us heartbroken and we will forever cherish the beautiful memories and achievements he has left behind.”

This article originally appeared at Alpha News and was reprinted with permission.