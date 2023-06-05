Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

June 5, 2023

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Law enforcement authorities in Southern California are investigating a double homicide after two men were killed near Disneyland at the Anaheim GardenWalk two weeks ago. One man was shot to death and another was found beaten to death nearby. Over the weekend, the Anaheim Police Department announced the arrest of 21-year-old Aristeo Martinez for the shooting death of 32-year-old Deonte Lenin.

Anaheim homicide detectives took him into custody in Arizona with the assistance of the Phoenix Police Department, the agency announced in a press release.

Anaheim Police provided the following overview of the ongoing case:

On May 21, 2023, just after 2 a.m., Anaheim police officers were dispatched to the Gardenwalk’s parking structure, located on the 300 block of W. Katella Ave., after a large fight and shooting were reported. Officers located Deonte Marquis Lenin of Highland suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Lenin was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, 21-year-old Elian Tanori Arvayo of Phoenix, Arizona, was located in a different part of the structure suffering from blunt force trauma. Arvayo was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. There is no photo available of Arvayo. Over the course of nine days, Anaheim homicide detectives investigated the case and identified Aristeo Martinez of Phoenix, Arizona as a suspect. On May 30, 2023, Anaheim PD investigators located Martinez on the 2500 block of E. Bell Rd. in Phoenix, Arizona. Anaheim PD investigators requested the assistance of the Phoenix PD, who arrested Martinez without incident. Martinez was booked into the Maricopa County Jail for an arrest warrant for murder. Martinez is being held in lieu of 1 million dollars bail pending extradition proceedings. Detectives are not disclosing any additional details at this time because the investigation is ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them directly at 714-321-3669 or through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

The Anaheim GardenWalk is one of the most popular shopping and restaurant centers near Disneyland. It is about a five-minute walk from the park’s main entrance.

Nearby residents were shocked by this kind of violence taking place in the charming setting, according to KTLA.

“I’m surprised something like this happened,” said Ivan Perez, who lives nearby. “I’ve been here before. Nothing like this ever happened, so I’m just real surprised that there was a shooting here.”

Detectives are in possession of surveillance video from the homicides, but clips are not yet being released.

The Anaheim Police Department asks anyone with information to contact them directly at 714-321-3669 or through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.