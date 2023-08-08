Law enforcement officers across the nation are getting persecuted by far left politicians and prosecuted by woke district attorney’s. It’s disheartening to watch the injustices domino on sheepdogs who’ve devoted their lives to serving our communities.

Law Officer is aware of countless circumstances of rabid leaders going after well-intentioned police personnel. The stories frequently fuel the fire to fight against the anti-cop culture that has been brewing in America.

One such letter was mass distributed by a law enforcement officer’s wife, Becky Wagner, whose husband Mark is in the crosshairs of a prosecutor trying to lock him up. Becky shares Mark’s story as she also solicits funds for the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund (LELDF) working on her husband’s behalf.

The letter is reprinted below in its entirety:

That’s Mark in the picture I sent you, along with our boys Nolan and Jacob and dog Kilo.

…but my hero police officer husband, Mark Wagner, is the next big target of the radical anti-police movement and I urgently need your help before they make an example out of him.

I wish I were writing to you under happier circumstances…

Not only is Mark a highly respected officer, he’s an incredibly supportive father, a loving husband, and a fierce friend.

He’s dedicated his life to protecting others. But we live in far-Left Madison, Wisconsin – and the “defund the police” mob whipped up rage, LIED about what happened, and trashed Mark’s reputation.

And now Mark faces 10 YEARS behind bars for doing exactly what he was trained to do in the line of duty – and I’m scared I might lose him. That’s why I wrote this letter to you, someone I’ve never met before, to ask for your help.

But first, let me explain what happened…

On the morning of February 3, 2022, Mark and other officers tried to arrest a violent criminal named Quadren Wilson.

Wilson has a rap sheet a mile long with dozens of arrests for drug distribution, theft, witness intimidation, battery, eluding police, and more. He was wanted for allegedly dealing fentanyl to a man found dead in a restaurant bathroom.

Mark’s arrest team planned to capture Wilson in his vehicle using a containment strategy. They pulled in their trucks to block his car on both ends. But Wilson floored the accelerator, spinning his wheels wildly in a desperate attempt to escape justice.

Mark and another officer exited their vehicle to make the arrest. Mark was holding one of those big POLICE shields and had his gun drawn. But Wilson refused Mark’s commands to show his hands, continuing to spin his wheels and try to force his way out.

With the wheels screeching and smoking, Mark and the other officer saw Wilson reach into the center console and pull his hand up.

Mark thought Wilson had a gun. He heard what he thought was gunfire. Then Mark felt something hit the shield he was holding and push him backward.

Both Mark and the other officer responded to this life-threatening situation by firing into the vehicle.

Mark believed his life and his fellow officers’ lives were in danger. He did what he was trained to do and stopped the threat.

Thankfully, Wilson survived and no one else was injured. But because Wilson is black and Mark is white – anti-police radicals jumped at the chance to target Mark.

Protesters drummed up a racial firestorm by spreading lies that Wilson “had his hands up” and that he “was shot five times in the back.” The corrupt liberal media repeated these lies and painted my husband as a monster.

And on September 22, 2022, the liberal District Attorney caved to the mob and filed BOGUS felony charges against Mark. Now Mark faces 10 YEARS in prison.

Now I hope you can see why I’m turning to you for help today.

Mark dedicated his life to helping others. He’s spent 30 years in law enforcement, most of them with the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD).

We knew fighting alone against the anti-police movement here in Wisconsin would be impossible and our hope that justice would prevail was quickly fading when we received a call from the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund (LELDF) offering to help Mark.

This incredible organization helps innocent officers, like my husband, who have been unfairly prosecuted for split-second, use-of-force decisions in the line of duty.

Law and justice experts like President Ronald Reagan’s Attorney General Edwin Meese and former FBI Assistant Director Ronald Hosko serve on LELDF’s Board. LELDF’s president, Jason Johnson, served over 20 years as a police officer, including as Deputy Commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department.

In short, these are experts when it comes to policing. And they thoroughly vet cases to determine if an officer was wrongly accused or charged before deciding to help.

They provide legal counsel, expert witnesses, whatever is needed to make sure wrongly accused police officers get a fair shake in court. And they do it all free of charge!

But LELDF doesn’t receive any money from the government to help police officers facing unjust charges. They’re funded entirely by the generous support of folks like you who can recognize a miscarriage of justice and want to help fix it.

This is why I reached out to you today. I needed to ask you a very important question:

With deepest gratitude,

Becky Wagner

P.S. Mark is the type of person who’d offer to donate a kidney to a friend in need just because it’s the right thing to do. In fact, that’s exactly what he did when he donated one of his kidneys to his former partner of more than a decade! Mark didn’t even let his partner know he got checked out as a potential donor. He just said that his partner had young kids who needed him to be around and it was the right thing to do.

This is the type of man the anti-police mob is targeting and trying to destroy: a kidney donor, a youth football coach, a man who assists the elderly from our parish in running errands and doing handy-man projects. A man of faith who’s always helping others.

