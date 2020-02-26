WINTER PARK, Fla. – A Florida man died after he was zipped up in a suitcase and his girlfriend was charged with second-degree murder in the case, according to reports.

Sarah Boone, 42, of Winter Park, told police that the two were playing hide and seek, but police said a cellphone video raised suspicions. Police said Jorge Torres, 42, her boyfriend, could be heard yelling for help while inside the suitcase, prompting Boone to respond, “That’s what I feel like when you cheat on me.”

Boone reportedly told police they thought it would be funny if he got inside the suitcase, Fox 35 Orlando reported. Next, the woman claimed she passed out on her bed from drinking too much. When she awoke hours later, she found him unresponsive and not breathing, the sheriff’s officer said.