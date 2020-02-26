WINTER PARK, Fla. – A Florida man died after he was zipped up in a suitcase and his girlfriend was charged with second-degree murder in the case, according to reports.
Sarah Boone, 42, of Winter Park, told police that the two were playing hide and seek, but police said a cellphone video raised suspicions. Police said Jorge Torres, 42, her boyfriend, could be heard yelling for help while inside the suitcase, prompting Boone to respond, “That’s what I feel like when you cheat on me.”
Boone reportedly told police they thought it would be funny if he got inside the suitcase, Fox 35 Orlando reported. Next, the woman claimed she passed out on her bed from drinking too much. When she awoke hours later, she found him unresponsive and not breathing, the sheriff’s officer said.
Sarah Boone, 42, was arrested on the charge of second-degree murder after deputies found her boyfriend dead in a zippered suitcase. (Orange County Fla. Jail)
As a result, Boone called 911 and deputies arrived to find her boyfriend dead. Deputies noted there was a small laceration on his lip and what appeared to be some bruising around his eye, Fox 35 reported.
The investigation led detectives to Boone’s cellphone, which contained two videos relevant to the case.
In the first video which began recording on Feb. 24 at 11:12 p.m., her boyfriend could be heard repeatedly yelling out Boone’s name, according to investigators.
Deputies said Boone is heard laughing and saying, “For everything you’ve done to me, [expletive] you! Stupid!”
They said Torres continued to call out to Boone saying he couldn’t breathe, to which she is heard saying, “That’s on you. Oh, that’s what I feel like when you choke me.”
The second video began recording on Feb. 24 at 8:20 p.m., in which detectives said Torres is heard yelling out Boone’s name.
The report noted the suitcase was in a different position during the second video, the news agency reported.
Consequently, Boone was arrested after homicide detectives conducted their preliminary investigation and determined the man was murdered.
An autopsy will be performed to determine his exact cause of death.