MEXICO CITY – A suspect was arrested after he allegedly was using a ‘Chucky’ doll holding a knife to rob victims. Chucky and his owner were taken into lock-up in a town in northern Mexico earlier this week.
Reuters identified the suspect identified only as Carlos “N.” The suspect allegedly used the “demon doll” to scare people and demand money, local media reported.
Both were charged with disturbing the peace and putting others’ integrity at risk.
One officer at the police department in Monclova, in Coahuila state, was seen laughing as she held up the long knife taken from Chucky.
Local media reported on the fun that police were having with the doll and reported the officer who put Chucky in cuffs was later reprimanded for not taking her job seriously.
Carlos “N” was later released.
As far as the whereabouts of the Chucky doll, we hope it was burned…twice.