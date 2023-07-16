Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A Maryland man has been arrested after he allegedly pulled over a citizen pretending to be a police officer. Carl Colston, 47, attempted to conduct a traffic stop on July 8 on the off-ramp of Greenbelt Road at 201 Northbound in the city of Greenbelt. A victim told Greenbelt Police that Colston drove up behind him in his black Crown Victoria and started honking and flashing his white interior lights according to Fox News.

The victim signaled for Colston to drive around him, and Colston passed the victim while flashing a badge. Colston then stopped in the roadway, which required the victim to come to a stop as well, before driving back behind the victim like a police officer would and attempting to conduct a traffic stop.

The victim told police that Colston put on a Maryland Marshal tactical vest, flashed a badge, claimed he was an officer and called for backup using a handheld radio. Colston then lifted the gun up, so it was visible to the victim.

After the victim told Colston he was calling the police and recording him, and Colston went back to his car and drove away.

Police arrested Colston several days later on July 13 at 9:10 p.m. after a traffic stop.

Anyone who may have had interactions with Colston impersonating an officer is urged to contact the police department.

