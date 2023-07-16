Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Third-party Presidential Candidate Cornel West has outed President Biden as putting “black faces in high places” while his record has allegedly been one of “crimes against humanity.”

West, a 70-year-old political activist, has launched a presidential bid as the has grown weary of the left’s use of black voters as pawns to advance their agenda.2024 Green Party candidate.

West was referring to Biden’s sponsorship of the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act in 1994 according to BPR.

“Well, I think you’ll think Joe Biden contributed to a crime against humanity when he became the architect of the mass incarceration regime in the 1990s,” he told the New York Post when referring to the bill that had set aside nearly $10 billion for prisons and allowed for the hiring of 100,000 new police officers. “I’ve taught in prison for 41 years,” West added. “And the level of barbarity in our prisons has something to do with that crime bill that he put forward.” Poll shows why Biden should be 'a little concerned' about Cornel West pic.twitter.com/EDjWTUKmYt — CNN (@CNN) July 9, 2023 Throughout his presidency, Biden has routinely used divisive language to advance the narrative of systemic racism but that sentiment seemingly goes against his own policies and actions according to West. “Black folks are low priority” to Biden, West asserted describing his appointments as putting “black faces in high places.”