LOS ANGELES – Matthew Perry, the longtime Friends actor, died over the weekend. His cause of death was “deferred,” according to the medical examiner.

“An autopsy was completed today, and toxicology results are pending,” a representative for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Perry, 54, who starred as Chandler Bing in the widely popular TV series Friends from 1994 to 2004, died Saturday in a hot tub at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, law enforcement sources said. Most news outlets reported his death as an apparent drowning.

However, the coroner listed “other significant conditions” as a cause of death. His body was “ready for release,” per the medical examiner, while “deferring” a final conclusion.

Therefore, the case status remains open.

