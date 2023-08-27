Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Fairfax County, Virginia – Police are looking for a man who robbed someone at knifepoint Tuesday with three parrots were perched on him.

Authorities said the birdy bandit targeted a customer at the McDonald’s in the Seven Corners area around 8 a.m.

The Washington Times reported that the victim told police the suspect flashed a knife and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of money.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man 28-32 years old with tattoos.

Surveillance video of the suspect showed the man wearing a patterned shirt, a black cowboy hat with two parrots sitting on the brim and one parrot on his shoulder.