Kansas deputy killed in on-duty crash

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WICHITA, Kan. – Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter sadly reports that Deputy Sidnee Carter was killed in a crash near the city of Maize Friday night.

Deputy Carter, 22, served the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for 18 months at the Sedgwick County Detention Facility prior to transferring to the Law Enforcement Bureau in February 2022. She graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy on July 21, 2022, reported KWCH.

The Friday night traffic fatality occurred at 29th Street North and 135th West, near the Maize city limits in the county, the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed.

Sheriff Easter said a little before 9:30 p.m., the deputy was driving south on 135th Street West and a vehicle traveling west on 29th Street collided with her.

The other driver was transported to a local hospital and is in serious condition, authorities said.

The sheriff said north and southbound lanes at the intersection of 29th North and 135th West don’t have stop signs, but there are stop signs for eastbound and westbound traffic.

Carter was responding to a disturbance call at the time of the traffic fatality. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to The Wichita Eagle.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the collision. Their report, which posted Saturday afternoon, said a 28-year-old Arizona man in a Jeep Grand Cherokee ”failed to yield at a stop sign” and hit the deputy on the driver’s side, the Eagle reported.

She dreamed of being in law enforcement from a very young age, the sheriff noted.

“She’s young,” Easter said. “She had her whole life ahead of her.”

“Sidnee is a very bubbly personality, extremely friendly, always helpful, was always smiling, well respected by her peers, her supervisors, and she is a little bit short in nature, but there is no hill that she couldn’t climb,” Easter said. “She just had that bearing about her that she just made other people want to be better because of the way she was.”

Deputy Sidnee Carter is survived by her parents, brothers and sisters, the sheriff said.