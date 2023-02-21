Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. A man in North Carolina was taken into custody last week after he reportedly kidnapped his date while planning a grisly homicide, simply “for the thrill” of it. Fortunately, the woman fought back and escaped, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Hunter Chase Nance, 24, is facing several charges for the deranged plot, including kidnapping and attempted murder, after meeting the victim at a local gas station last Wednesday, according to sheriff’s officials.

Nance and the woman exchanged phone numbers at the gas station. Later that day he picked her up and brought her back to his home on Peaceful Lane in the small town of China Grove. Once he had her inside the residence, he locked the door and reportedly launched at the woman with a knife, WBTV reported.

She was injured in the process, yet the bloodied woman found a way to escape and was assisted by first responders after neighbors saw her walking down the road, according to the news outlet.

After telling deputies the horrible tale, they arrested Nance. During an interview, he reportedly told investigators that he chose the woman at random and desired to murder her “for the thrill,” before mutilating her body and leaving it outside for cars to see. Deputies said the disturbed individual also expressed interest in killing other people and cannibalism, according to WBTV.

Paula Fullbright lives next door to Nance. She was stunned over the revelations.

“I mean obviously it could’ve ended up worse. Thank God the girl was strong enough to fight him off and get away,” Fullbright told WBTV.

“Honestly, I’ve had thoughts go across my mind, ‘what if he tried to break in my house and get one of my daughters?’ That’s terrible that I even have that thought, I wish I hadn’t, but that is the reality of it right now.”

Nance is facing charges that include attempted murder, false imprisonment, first-degree kidnapping, and assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities, the New York Post reported.

Nance was booked at the Rowan County Detention Center. His bail is set at $1.2 million and he was scheduled to made his first court appearance on Tuesday.