NEW YORK – Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst was identified as the woman who jumped to her death from a Midtown high-rise Sunday, the New York Post reported.

Kryst, a 30-year-old attorney who won the 2019 pageant, jumped from her luxury 60-story Orion building at 350 W. 42nd St. around 7:15 a.m. and was found dead in the street below, law enforcement sources told the Post.

The woman who became Miss North Carolina on the way to being crowned Miss USA left behind a note saying she wanted to leave everything to her mother, also a former pageant competitor who was crowned Mrs. North Carolina in 2002, according to sources.

Kryst penned a sorrowful essay last year about the challenges of growing old, nearly working herself to death and being sent “vomit emojis” by online trolls, the Post reported.

Shortly before her fatal leap, Kryst posted a message on her Instagram page, saying, “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

