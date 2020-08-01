The Greenville Tea Party held an event Saturday morning aimed at supporting law enforcement. The Drive to Defend the Blue event drew hundreds to Greenville County Square and featured South Carolina state lawmakers.

In a play on words, one local politician said it’s time “refund,” not “defund” the police.

“We have been defunding our police force a long time,” Rep. Chris Wooten (R-Lexington County) said. “It’s time to refund our police.”

Dozens of vehicles, many flying Thin Blue Line flags, drove out of County Square to make a loop downtown, WYFF reported.

Organizer Pressley Stutts, the chairman of the Greenville Tea Party, said the gathering was to show solidarity, thanks, love and support to law enforcement officers for diligently working to keep communities safe.

The group said the event raised $3,000 for the Law Enforcement Foundation, whose mission, according to its website, is to advance and enhance the law enforcement profession in South Carolina. Stutts said the money would go to provide scholarships to children of law enforcement officers and support personnel.