DAVIDSON, N.C. — Beginning with the fall semester, Davidson College will be offering a course titled “#Abolishthepolice: Race and Policing in the U.S.” The “critical Black studies” class takes aim at a philosophical focus on the relationship between Blackness and policing in the U.S., according to a course description.

The course will enlist “Black political and feminist theories” and social and political philosophies to “critically examine and think through issues of race, criminalization, incarceration, police militarization, predictive policing, surveillance, and domestic security.”

The class will satisfy the requirements of social and scientific thought and for Africana and Sociology majors, Campus Reform reported.

Claudia Garcia-Rojas, the course instructor, did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

However, Davidson’s Director of Media Relations Jay Pfeifer offered a statement, according to Fox, saying the school is a “student-focused institution of higher learning, grounded in the Christian Reformed Tradition and therefore faithful to a God bound by no church or creed.”

“We explore all reality through unlimited employment of our intellectual powers. That same faith tradition extends our loyalty to the whole of humanity. We value diversity and respect the world’s various religious traditions. We honor the dignity and worth of every person. We focus on studies that are liberating and dedicate ourselves to the quest for truth. The offering of any class, whatever its title, reflects that it covers a subject worth studying. Grounded in these values, Davidson assists students in developing humane instincts and disciplined and creative minds for lives of leadership and service. We hope our graduates think clearly, make relevant value judgments, discriminate among values, and communicate freely in the realm of ideas.”

