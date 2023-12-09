Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Wild footage out of the U.K. shows a police officer commandeering a civilian’s bike in order to track down and tackle a drug dealer who was in possession of a stash of drugs disguised as candy.

“This incident was an example of good old fashioned policing where our officers and members of the public worked together to take down a man whose actions were a blight on the community,” Inspector Beth Warren, of Northamptonshire Police, said of the dramatic footage, according to SWNS News.

Fox News reported that the incident unfolded on August 23rd in Northampton, after police received a call from a member of the public that a man, later identified as Sean Prosser, 28, had carried out a drug deal.

Police constable Lewis Marks jumped into action and pursued Prosser from his police vehicle, the video shows.

Prosser was seen riding a bike and ducked into Beckets Park, forcing the cop to hop out of his car and pursue the suspect on foot.

Marks then spotted a civilian on his own mountain bike and asked to commandeer it.

“Can we borrow your bike? Can we borrow your bike? Thank you,” Marks is heard saying in the footage.

The wild video shows the cop hustling on the mountain bike through the park and city streets until he catches up with Prosser, and tackles the man.

Prosser was taken into custody and found to be in the possession of a large sum of cash, and a phone containing text messages related to drug deals, according to SWNS. Police also found a Kinder egg candy toy that contained heroin and crack cocaine.

He was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, escaping from lawful custody, acquiring/using/possessing criminal property, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of heroin. He pleaded guilty earlier this month and was sentenced to more than three years behind bars, according to SWNS.