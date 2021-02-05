Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

















Lafayette, Colorado – A 95-year-old Colorado man that shot and killed a maintenance worker at his assisted living center told police he believed staffers were trying to kill him and take his money. He also told investigators that his ex-wife was working with someone else to steal money from him.

ACTIVIST CHARGED IN CAPITOL RIOT IS RECURRING THREAT

The Colorado Sun reports that Okey Payne was arrested Wednesday in his room at Legacy Assisted Living in Lafayette. Investigators say he shot Ricardo Medina-Rojas after confronting him about $200 that he said was missing from his wallet.

Payne shot the assisted living employee once in the head.

Medina-Rojas later died at a hospital.

On Wednesday, Payne told investigators that he was sitting in the center’s lobby watching people and thinking about how to get attention and stop the thefts when he saw Medina-Rojas arriving for work and decided he would shoot him.

Payne told investigators that he was glad the “thievery” would stop.

OFFICER SICKNICK WAS NOT BEATEN BY A FIRE EXTINGUISHER

Payne was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder as well as menacing because he’s accused of waving his handgun at two people who tried to help the victim.

According to the report, Payne used a .45-caliber Automatic Colt Pistol that his father had used during World War I.

Authorities said that Payne was clear-headed and lucid while being interviewed.

Bio Law Officer Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company but is a true advocate for the profession.