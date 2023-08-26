Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – A police captain in Alexandria, Virginia, alleged that the city denied her a promotion to fill racial quotas, according to The Washington Post.

Captain Monica Lisle, who served in the Alexandria Police Department (APD) for more than two decades, alleged that officials manipulated scores to remove her from consideration for an open assistant chief position, according to the Post. Lisle asked an Alexandria Circuit Court judge to enforce a ruling from a city arbitration panel that found she was unjustly disqualified from being promoted. (RELATED: ‘They Said They Wanted A Black Person To Do This Job’: DEI Instructor Fired By College For Not Being Woke Enough)

“I believe that Chief [Donald] Hayes believes that diversity is specific to African Americans,” Lisle said in a 2022 complaint to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to the Post. “I am a member of at least three protected classes, as a gay, woman, over the … age of 40.”

“A lot of our membership feels like their service is being disregarded by the city — their career paths come to a halt,” Damon Minnix, president of the Alexandria chapter of the Southern States Police Benevolent Association, told the Post.

City attorneys argued that Lisle did not show the officials’ motive to unfairly disqualify her from selection, according to the Post.

“The city’s delay and refusal to abide by its own policies at the outset and now are unacceptable,” William Thetford, Lisle’s attorney, said in a statement, according to the Post.

APD did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...