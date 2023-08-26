Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Daytona Beach, Florida — The Daytona Beach Police Department released body camera footage of the capture of a burglary suspect by a K-9 that turned into a tennis match. On April 8, 2023, at approximately 2:10 a.m., officers received a burglary report from a local car dealership.

The caller said that a man armed with a tennis racket had been burglarizing a vehicle, prompting officers to respond to the scene. A K-9 officer arrived and began searching for the suspect, later identified as 57-year-old Richard O’Donnell, eventually discovering him nearby with the tennis racket still in hand.

According to the agency, the K-9 officer identified as Officer Joshua Martin, gave O’Donnell multiple commands to get on the ground and cooperate. Ignoring these orders and showing heightened aggression, the police K-9, Vezer, was released to assist in apprehending him.

O’Donnell used the racket against Vezer while also kicking him, and then made attempts to choke the K-9 by wrapping both his legs and arms around the dog’s neck.

As the K-9 attacked O’Donnell, the officer grabs the racket and begins to beat O’Donnell’s head with it, striking him numerous times.

Officers eventually apprehend O’Donnell and secured Vezer. O’Donnell was taken to the hospital after the arrest to be treated for his injuries.

O’Donnell, was charged with burglary of a conveyance, battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting an officer with violence. He was released after posting $12,000 bail.